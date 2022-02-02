Threats prompt closure of Powell Butte Community Charter School

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A voicemail and text threatening violence prompted the closure of Powell Butte Community Charter School Wednesday morning.

Prineville Police and the Crook County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the threats, according to the school district.

Undersheriff James Savage said the calls came in Tuesday night and were discovered Wednesday morning.

He said extra patrols would monitor the area on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the district said Principal Jenn Berry-O’Shea made the decision to cancel school for the day to allow police to search the school property and begin their investigation.

District officials said the threat was specific to the small community school, which houses about 200 students in grades K-12.

It’s located on Highway 126 between Redmond and Prineville.

Classes for all other schools will start on time and bus routes are running on their normal schedules.