Thousands remain without power in Oregon following storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 24,000 customers were still without power in northwest Oregon — 10 days after a series of powerful ice storms.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the majority of the outages were in Clackamas County, where more than 8,700 people were still in the dark Monday.

Marion County accounted for another 7,800 outages with the rest scattered among Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties.

Portland General Electric said last week it hoped to have power restored to most customers by Friday night.

But officials with the utility said extensive damage has increased the work to be done.

PGE CEO Maria Pope said Monday she couldn’t give an exact date when power to everyone will be restored.