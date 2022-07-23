Thousands ordered to flee California wildfire near Yosemite

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate a fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park that exploded in size into one of California’s largest wildfires of the year.

California fire officials said the Oak Fire began Friday afternoon southwest of the park near Midpines in Mariposa County and by Saturday morning had spread across 10.2 square miles.

A Sierra National Forest spokesperson says evacuation orders were put in effect Saturday for over 6,000 people living in the sparsely populated, rural area.

Fire officials called the blaze “explosive” and fueled by hot weather and bone dry vegetation.