Thousands of sports cards found along Bend canal trail

Mickey Mantle’s rookie card – probably not in this box – but there could be some hidden gems among them.

A man walking his dog spotted this collection of sports cards in the wooded area by the canal running next to Reed Market Road.

He turned in in the box to Bend Police, who guess there are close to 4,000 football, baseball and basketball cards. Many in are in plastic cases.

We don’t know much about the cards in the box – or if they’re valuable – but if they’re yours, contact police.