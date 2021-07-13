Thousands of firefighters battle big blazes across the West

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

BLY, Ore. (AP) — An army of firefighters is working in hot, dry and windy weather to contain blazes chewing through wilderness and burning homes across drought-stricken Western states.

A high-pressure system that created the second intense heat wave of the year was weakening Tuesday, but temperatures are forecast to remain above normal on the lines of more than 60 active large fires.

More than 14,000 firefighters and support personnel are attacking the flames.

The largest fire in the United States is incinerating huge swaths of the Fremont-Winema National Forest in southern Oregon.

The week-old Bootleg Fire has ravaged about 316 square miles and threatens about 2,000 homes.