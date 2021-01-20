▶️ Thousands of BLP students back in class this week to prep for return

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

School is back in session.

Thousands of Bend-La Pine Schools K-3 students returned to the classroom Tuesday for an orientation on their schools’ COVID safety precautions and new procedures.

Groups of students at each school attend one day in person this week before they all return together full time on Monday.

The only people happier than the kids might be the parents and staff.

Melanie Porteous is a mother of two, excited to see her 2nd-grade son, Maddox, return to Elk Meadow Elementary.

“You know it’s just not as exciting when you’re not in the classroom,” Porteous said. “We’re really looking forward to him being able to interact and communicate with his teachers and his friends in person.”

Elk Meadow Principal Kelle Hildebrandt says their day couldn’t have gone any smoother.

“We had about a third of each class here today, the class sizes were really small,” Hildebrandt said. “We got to test all of our systems, make sure everything was working well. It was really great, so Thursday will be even better.”

Porteous says she feels good about the precautions Bend-La Pine Schools has put in place.

“They’ve spent a lot of time preparing for this day,” Porteous said. “I’m 100% confident everything is going to be great.”

As for her son Maddox, he’s excited to see his friends and to be done with distance learning.

“Being on the screen all day…kind of boring,” the 8-year-old said.