Thousands mourn George Floyd in Texas amid calls for reform

HOUSTON (AP) — The last chance for the public to say goodbye to George Floyd has drawn thousands of mourners to a church in Houston, where he grew up.

The service took place Monday as his death continues spurring protesters, leaders and cities around the world into action two weeks after his death at the hands of police.

Mourners, many wearing T-shirts and masks reading “I Can’t Breathe,” stood 6 feet distance apart, pausing briefly to view his casket.

Floyd’s funeral will be Tuesday, followed by burial at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in suburban Pearland, where he will be laid to rest next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd.