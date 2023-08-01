▶️ Thornburgh Resort accepting reservation requests

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

One of the most legally challenged resorts in Oregon history is now accepting reservation requests.

Developers of the Thornburgh Resort near Redmond have been fighting legal battles for more than 10 years. Last week, the luxury development was denied part of the requested water rights from the county.

Despite that, Thornburgh developers are going through with building and are inviting people to submit their email addresses to receive more information.

Once received, the resort then sends out an email with a link to a Reservation Packet Request Form.

The email includes these details:

“A reservation provides you with the opportunity to purchase Thornburgh home sites, homes and cabins. The reservation is completed when you execute a non-binding reservation agreement accompanied by a fully refundable deposit of $20,000. The deposit is sent directly to Deschutes Title Company where it is held in Escrow by them. Deschutes Title is an affiliate of Republic Title, one of the largest title companies in America. A completed reservation agreement will reserve a place for you to select a home site(s) and/or cabin(s).

To ensure as many of you as possible receive the incentives of early ownership at Thornburgh you will only be able to reserve and purchase a maximum of two home sites in the initial release. You can also reserve up to two cabins. If you are a builder, you can reserve up to three home sites once you have completed the Builder’s profile and have been accepted into the Builder Program. If that is the case, please let us know that specifically. Incentives of purchasing in Phase A-1 include, but are not limited to:

“Initial” Pricing Preferential Discount Priority Purchase of Subsequent releases before they are released for public purchase. Trade Up allowance whereby you can trade up, using the value of the initial home site(s) you purchased for home site(s) in a subsequent release.



If at any time you change your mind and want to cancel your reservation agreement, for any reason, all you need to do is simply notify the title company and they will reimburse your funds and we will cancel the reservation agreement.

If reservations are of interest to you, click on the button below to sign up to receive the reservation packet. This will include the reservation agreement, answers to some frequently asked questions, and a plat map showing the specific location of the first phase of home sites and cabins from which you will be able to choose. The actual specific selection process will begin this coming summer with closing of the property or properties you select occurring in the fourth quarter. We will keep you informed when we will begin taking reservations, which is important as your reservation will be issued a number that signifies the order in which they were received. It is also the order of selection. For example, reservation #1 will receive the first selection of home sites or cabins while #2, will get the second selection, etc.

When reservations open, you will be given online access to execute the agreement. When completed you will receive the completed form via DocuSign for signature. Once fully executed, Deschutes Title will establish the escrow account and send you instructions to remit your deposit funds directly to them. You will have 3 business days to complete the deposit to solidify your place in line and selection order. Shortly there after you will receive your reservation number.”