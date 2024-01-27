by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals has sent the controversial Thornburgh Resort‘s fish and wildlife mitigation plan back to Deschutes County for further consideration.

The county approved the plan last April, but a watchdog group called Land Watch took it to the board of appeals, saying it wasn’t good enough. That plan is now back in the hands of the county.

The Thornburgh applicant has 150 days to start the response process with the county before county commissioners take a look at the matter.

Developers of the resort near Redmond have been fighting legal battles for more than 10 years.

