▶️ Another hurdle for Thornburgh Resort as hearings officer denies request

by Allen Schauffler | Central Oregon Daily News

It is a planned destination resort and residential development that has become the most litigated land use project in the history of Central Oregon, possibly the entire State. Now, the Thornburgh Resort, planned for 1,900 acres west of Redmond, faces another hurdle and another step in the continuing approval process.

A request by the company to change its Fish and Wildlife Mitigation Plans (FWMP) has been denied by a Deschutes County hearings officer.

The resort proposed using less water than originally envisioned, cutting total water use by about one-third. They also offered plans to fully mitigate impacts on fish and wildlife as required by Deschutes County and the State of Oregon.

A county hearings officer said no to the changes, citing a lack of proof the proposals would have the desired effects and a lack of specific plans for tracking, reporting and enforcing water use requirements in the future.

Anybody who has been involved in the hearings process can appeal that ruling by January 3, 2023. Appeals are expected. The specific issues involved in the hearing officer’s decision and subsequent appeals would then go to the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners.

Kam Delashmut who owns Central Land and Cattle Company and the property where the resort is planned, first submitted a Conceptual Master Plan for Thornburgh back in 2005. Some overnight lodging units and a golf course have already been approved and are currently in the works.