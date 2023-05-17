▶️ 2 new appeals filed against Thornburgh Resort

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More legal appeals have been filed against Deschutes County and the Thornburgh Resort development outside of Redmond.

The resort won approval at the county level last month for changes to its fish and wildlife mitigation plan.

Longtime resort opponent Anunziata Gould is challenging that decision with the state land use board of appeals. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is filing a separate appeal.

Resort construction is currently well underway.

