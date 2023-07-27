New groundwater rights for Thornbugh Resort rejected

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Thornburgh Resort project west of Redmond ran into a new obstacle Tuesday. The Oregon Water Resources Department is rejecting new groundwater rights.

“The proposed use will not ensure the preservation of the public welfare, safety and health,” as defined by Oregon Revised Statute, the conclusion reads.

Developer Kameron Delashmutt has until Sept. 8 to challenge the denial.

RELATED: 2 new appeals filed against Thornburgh Resort

RELATED: Thornburgh Resort near finish line after 17-year fight?