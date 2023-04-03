Thornbugh work continues after Deschutes Co., state supreme court decisions

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Work will continue at the Thornburgh Resort outside Redmond. Deschutes County has approved new water use plans and the Oregon Supreme Court is refusing to hear more appeals from resort opponents.

The court denied three petitions for review last Thursday relating to lodging, recreation and residential development.

All those appeals, filed by longtime resort opponent Annunziata “Nunzie” Gould, were the last Thornburgh cases before the court.

Deschutes County commissioners have voted to approve a revised fish and wildlife mitigation plan, dealing with water sources and water use.

Formal approval of that vote should come later this month.

Meanwhile, Thornburgh developer Kameron Delashmutt says construction work will continue as planned.