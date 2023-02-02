Thornburgh resort appeals heard by Deschutes County commisioners

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Resort developers and opponents were back in front of the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners Wednesday over the proposed Thornburgh Resort.

The board heard appeals from both sides about the property outside of Redmond. That’s where a golf course and some housing and lodging units are already approved.

Developers say they have a solid, updated plan for using water that will protect fish and wildlife.

Opponents disagree and want to see an entire new master plan laid out for the 1,900-acre property.

Both groups appealed portions of a recent county ruling on those water plans.

Written testimony will be accepted for the next three weeks and commissioners should have a decision by the end of March.

Developers first submitted plans for the Thornburgh Resort in 2005.