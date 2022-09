by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are looking for a missing Madras man.

Thomas Patrick Nielson, 61, was last seen on Sept. 6 at his home at 1610 SW Culver Highway.

Nielson is six feet tall with brown eyes and gray and brown hair, typically pulled back.

It’s not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 541-475-2201.

