‘This is beautiful’ – Juneteenth rally, march in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Large crowds gathered for events Friday in the Portland, Oregon metropolitan region to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

A rally was planned around a fountain alongside the Willamette River in downtown Portland, as well as a Juneteenth block party and a children’s march.

Portland this week designated June 19 a paid holiday for city workers and Gov. Kate Brown plans to introduce a bill to make it a state holiday.

Hundreds showed up at a march in North Portland.