Think Wild unveils new “Badger Haven” enclosure

Think Wild, has introduced a state-of-the-art enclosure dubbed the “Badger Haven.”

This new setup offers an environment where badgers can engage in natural behaviors such as digging, sniffing, scampering, and climbing.

Badger Haven will provide a nurturing space for Think Wild to rehabilitate any stray or orphaned badgers before eventually releasing them back into the wild. The enclosure features various elements that mimic the natural environment.

“We really love making the wildlife enclosures simulate the natural environment,” Sally Compton, Executive Director of Think Wild said. “They’ve got a lot of really fun features in there, like branches and logs and tunnels and dirt and even like some sod to do something like grass.”

