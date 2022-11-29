▶️ Swan who survived waterfowl mass casualty event released back to wild

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An update on a tundra swan taken in by a Bend wildlife nonprofit after surviving a mass casualty event in Eastern Oregon.

Think Wild shared video of staff releasing the swan back into the wild out in summer lake.

The tundra swan was nursed back to health and was the lone survivor of an event that killed as many as 30 birds. Biologists believe the migrating birds were disoriented by a lunar eclipse and a snowstorm.

Think Wild hopes the swan will continue its migration with other swans at Summer Lake.

You can watch our original story about the surviving swan in the video below.