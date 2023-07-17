▶️ Think Wild’s 1st animal ambassador needs a name, and you can help pick it

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Think Wild recently welcomed their first ambassador animal and is asking the public’s help to name it.

The ambassador animal is a juvenile red-tailed hawk. The hawk was deemed non-releasable due to an eye injury.

People can submit a name for the bird by making a cash donation of at least $10 to the organization. The deadline is July 25.

The public will then vote to choose the name.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Think Wild unveils new “Badger Haven” enclosure

RELATED: Think Wild Central Oregon takes in first snake patient