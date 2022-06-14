“Getting to be immersed in this kind of environment has been intriguing and is a huge difference from the dogs and cats that we get to work with regularly,” said Madrigal.
“In the short three weeks that we’ve had, I’ve learned so much and I’ve truly worked with a lot of difference species here,” said Rodrigues. “And everyone here at Think Wild has been so kind about teaching me and training me with the different species. They’re really geared toward cultivating a positive and healthy learning environment for us. It’s been great.”
“With these animals, you have to be very cautions. They have talons or beaks or claws that may come at you and they’re not used to being handled by humans and they’re very sensitive to that,” said Madrigal.