▶️ Think Wild provides information for visitors at Smith Rock State Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Think Wild had an informational table set up at Smith Rock State Park Sunday Morning.

Hikers and visitors to the park could find information about birds of prey native to the area as well as their habitats.

There were fun items to interact with and useful information people could use during their time at Smith Rock.

If you’re planning a trip to Smith Rock, Think Wild will be there again Sunday the 10th at 10am to noon.

