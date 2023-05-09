▶️ Wildlife nonprofit Think Wild holds bingo fundraiser ahead of summer season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Think Wild hosted a Sunday bingo fundraiser at Bridge 99 Brewing as it enters the busy season — summer.

The nonprofit helps injured or sick wildlife in Central Oregon.

Bingo winners received half the prize money while Think Wild got the other half.

“The proceeds from these bingo games are going to go towards animal care, so we have a wildlife hospital where we do rescue rehabilitation. It’s also going to go to help our habitat conservation programs where we go out and plant wildlife habitat, and our youth education programs where we provide environmental education throughout Central Oregon,” said Think Wild Executive Director Sally Compton.

Compton says there will be bingo fund raisers a couple Sundays every month.

RELATED: Pikeminnow season app launches to help anglers register faster

RELATED: Bend second grader starts anti-poaching campaign for school project