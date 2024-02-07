▶️ RPA continues regional theatre dominance, preps for spring musical

by Peyton Thomas

Redmond Proficiency Academy Theatre recently returned home from the Oregon Thespians Southern Regional Acting Competition, winning 35 medals, the most of any school.

It’s becoming a trend. RPA has taken home the most hardware five years in a row.

“Honestly, it’s just phenomenal, like the work that we do here is the work that (Kate) Torcum (RPA Theatre Director) has us do here. It’s great training,” student Cohen Flanagan said. “Especially for the real world of theatrical art and musical theater.”

The students say the secret sauce is in the community the program has created, passed on year after year.

“Being really kind to each other no matter the circumstance is really important,” student Samantha Maragas said. “That level of community helps fuel the acting like you’re so comfortable with those people that you can really like, just let it out, like go and put yourself in the pieces that you’re doing.”

Now, RPA is focused on a series of performances this spring presenting “Mamma Mia.”

“It’s not this inherited thing where, you know, like these kids, when, but it’s this skill that they are continuously learning and continuously going and proving,” Torcum said.

Two of RPA’s six spring shows are sold out. Tickets for the other four will be released soon. You can get your own here.

“There is a lot of talent and a lot of skill that’s going to be on stage and represented in ‘Mamma Mia,’ and so not only is it stupid fun, but it’s stupid fun done incredibly well,” Torcum said. “So come see.”