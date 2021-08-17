Tower Theatre announces fall season lineup, no vaccine proof required

The Tower Theatre in Downtown Bend released the first series of shows in their 2021-2022 season Monday morning.

The lineup features a wide variety of concerts, comedians, movies, and live theater, scheduled through November.

Manager of Communications David Miller confirmed Tuesday that no proof of vaccine would be required to attend the shows.

“At this point we’re not, and so far none of our artists have requested that,” Miller said. “We’re going to follow the mandate, masks are required in the theater.

“And we’ll adjust as that adjusts, but our main point is to keep everybody safe and enjoy shows.”

No COVID testing will be required either.

First on the list is a showing of “Godspeed, Los Polacos!”, a film to be shown on Aug. 22-24 about Polish university students who start a kayaking club during the Cold War.

Concerts include Todd Snider on Oct. 4, a Portland native showcasing his latest album “First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder”, and local band Reckless Kelly on Oct. 12, comprised of brothers Cody and Willy Braun.

Comedian Bob Saget (“Full House”, “Zero to Sixty”, “That Ain’t Right”) is also hitting the stage Sept. 19.

“We’re really excited to be able to announce this series of shows, and to have a little normalcy back at the theatre is always nice,” Miller said.

The Tower Theatre operates with the help of their partners, including Wanderlust Tours, Cascade Southeby’s International Realty, and Central Oregon Radiology Associates.

Tickets for these shows go on sale soon, and members have early access.

“This room is so entertaining and warm when you have a crowd in here,” Miller said. “It’s one of the best venues I’ve ever been in, I’ve been a musician for years.

“And it’s just a really really cool place to enjoy this type of entertainment. We’re happy to welcome people back, and we want them to feel comfortable and safe when they come in.”

You can find the full schedule of shows here.