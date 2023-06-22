▶️ The Space dance studio trying to ID burglar caught on surveillance camera

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend dance studio owner is looking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a burglary.

Surveillance footage shows someone breaking into The Space dance studio on June 12.

Owners say this person caused hundreds of dollars in damage and took off with several hundred dollars in cash.

“It kind of just gave us a pit in our stomach,” the Space’s Elizabeth Wyke said. “It sucks to know that even though this is a safe place for us and for our community. We spend a lot of time here five nights a week. We’re here teaching and dancing and spending quality time with who? The people who are friends and family. It sucks to know that that was abused.”

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Bend police non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

