The Source Weekly is back in print after 7-week hiatus

After a seven-week hiatus, the Source Weekly is back in news stands.

The publication went digital during the shut-down. Now, it’s back in print and the publication plans to continue digital production as well.

“People pick it up to find out what’s going on and I think that continues,” Editor Nicole Vulcan said. “During this week in our first iteration, our calender is non-existent, but we did do our ten picks like we always do. Suprisingly it’s a mix of streamed stuff with also a few in-person events.”

Twelve people are back on staff at the Source. Their sister company, Lay It Out Events, is still shut down due to major events being put on hold until September.