For this week’s On the Scene, Central Oregon Daily’s Meghan Glova visits chef Josh Podwills’ kitchen, as he shows her how he prepares the perfect protein for your side. Make your next dinner a little easier with an order for pick up or delivery from Loyaute.

Thanks to our On the Scene sponsor, Indian Head Casino, for giving us the time and resources to show you some of the best events and entertainment that our region has to offer every Friday night on Central Oregon Daily.