‘The greatest honor’: Osaka lights Olympic cauldron

TOKYO (AP) — What a moment for Naomi Osaka. For the new Japan.

For racial injustice. For female athletes. For tennis.

The four-time Grand Slam winner has lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

Osaka was born in Japan to a Haitian father and a Japanese mother.

She moved to the U.S. when she was 3.

She is the world’s highest-earning female athlete and has been outspoken about racial injustice.

She writes on Instagram that lighting the cauldron is “undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life.”