by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

After more than a decade of effort to reintroduce salmon and steelhead into the upper Deschutes Basin, there is promising evidence of success.

On this edition of The Great Outdoors, we go to the Metolius River, where biologists are documenting the return of sea-run salmon.

They are also continuing to improve habitat by placing large logs in the river – take a look.