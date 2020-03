Winter is in the rear-view and in just a few short months it will be nice enough to jump in and enjoy water sports. In this edition of The Great Outdoors, Brooke Snavely shows that just about anyone can enjoy kayaking or paddle boarding in Central Oregon.

A special thanks to our Great Outdoors sponsor, Parr Lumber, for giving us the time and resources to explore the lakes, rivers and mountains across our beautiful state every Wednesday night on Central Oregon Daily.