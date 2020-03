It’s time to live vicariously through Brooke Snavely in this week’s Great Outdoors. You might be trapped inside doing your part to contain COVID-19, so sit back and enjoy as Brooke takes us hunting for the elusive bull trout of Lake Billy Chinook.

