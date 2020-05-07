▶️ The Day the Music Died: LSA laments lost concert season

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

The Deschutes County Fair will likely be downsized.

Bend Brewfest has been canceled.

Dave Matthews Band performing at Les Schwab Amphitheater has been rescheduled until 2021.

Even Bend’s 4th of July Pet Parade is up in the air.

Looks like this summer in Central Oregon may be a little quiet.

On Thursday Gov. Kate Brown announced her plan to reopen Oregon.

While some things will re-open, large gatherings such as concerts, festivals and fairs are out. Events like these must be canceled or significantly modified through at least September. Many of which take place at Les Schwab Amphitheater.

Marney Smith, General Manager of Les Schwab Amphitheater says, “Unless there’s a way for us to actually have an event that we can host and keep people socially distanced, it’s not something that’s in the cards this year.”

“We’re trying to make the best of the time available to make the venue as pretty as possible, to make sure that we are studying all of the things that we take as accepted practices and look at those and see if we can make the guest experience better,” said Smith. “If we can make the artist experience better, and you know, making the best of the downtime.”

Smith says the economic impact of an event-less summer is significant.

“Each concert at the amphitheater generates approximately $1.1 to $1.2 million of money spent outside of the venue itself,” Smith explained. “This year we had approximately twenty shows on the docket. So that’s $20 million that’s not funneled into the community.”

Les Shwab Amphitheater is working to book future events. So the summer of 2021 will be bigger and better than ever.

Brown says large gatherings will not return until a more reliable solution, such as a vaccine, is available.