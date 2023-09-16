▶️ The Church of the Nazarene celebrates 100 years in the community of Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Church of Nazarene in Bend turned 100 years old and celebrated with a community party on Saturday.

The free event was open to the public and featured a car show with cars through the decades, kid’s activities, booths from community partners, free Coney dogs, music from each decade, and billboards displaying Bend history through the century.

A very big surprise to the event was a visit from YouTube star TheStradman.

Car enthusiasts crowded around the popular automotive YouTuber and his pink 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster to get their chance to take pictures and welcome him back to Bend.

TheStradman has over 4 million subscribers on his channel, so it is no wonder he created such a buzz at the event.

The next big event at the church is Light Up Halloween on October 30th.

