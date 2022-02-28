The Chicks to play Hayden Homes Amphitheater on first tour since 2017

(AP) – Multi-platinum trio The Chicks are heading back on tour this summer, their first major outing since 2017 and first shows since releasing their fifth studio album “Gaslighter.”

The 13-time Grammy winners will play Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Tuesday, August 9th.

Online presale is Thursday at 10 a.m. https://bit.ly/3HkCUwz

Password: LOCAL

General on-sale starts 10 a.m. Friday online or at the Ticket Mill

Martie Maguire said she’s been picturing a tour since they started recording the 2020 album, their first studio album in 14 years.

They are reuniting with singer-songwriter Patty Griffin, who is opening the Bend show.