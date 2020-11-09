The Center joins VA urgent care/walk-in retail health clinic network

Veterans can now access The Center’s NOWcare walk-in service without pre-authorization for non-emergency care for any new injury that has not been addressed by a healthcare provider prior to their visit.

The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and their community care partner, TriWest Healthcare Alliance on Monday.

Through this partnership, The Center’s NOWcare walk-in service is now one of Central Oregon’s only urgent care/walk-in health clinics to provide quick and convenient orthopedic, neurosurgical, and physiatry care benefits to veterans who are enrolled in VA’s health care system.

The Center administration has collectively worked to build this partnership with Veterans Affairs to increase the ease of access to high-quality, specialty care for our Central Oregon veterans.

The partnership has come at a critical time of year when the seasons are changing and snow and ice are in the near future, which can be the cause of numerous injuries for veterans in the area.

“In the past, veterans who would first come to NOWcare for a non-emergent injury without prior authorization from the VA could not be seen by a Center provider,” said Elizabeth Yos, patient services supervisor for The Center. “This initiative was sparked because we wanted our NOWcare service to be easily accessed by the veteran community, especially by those dealing with immediate pain. We have been working hard to establish this relationship with the VA so that we can quickly serve patients in need, and give them the necessary care right away.”

The Center is privileged and honored to provide care for veterans in Oregon.

They are grateful to all of those who have served our country, including their own providers, Dr. David Brown, Dr. James Hall, Thom Dernbach, PA-C, and Mike Wulf, PA-C.