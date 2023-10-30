▶️ Tricks and treats found at the first annual Boo Bash over the weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bulletin hosted its first annual Boo Bash in Bend over the weekend.

Tricks and treats could be found all through Brookes Alley for the Halloween enthusiast.

The celebration included spooky attractions, trick or treating and costume contests as well as live entertainment, activities and interactive games.

Food and drinks were on hand including local vendors offering their artisan products and Halloween-themed goodies.

The event was a success with plans for more in the future.

