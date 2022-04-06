The Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School receives $100,000 grant

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School in Bend receives a $100,000 grant through the Oregon Education Department for career and technical education programs.

The school will use the money to help students land business internships in engineering, construction, medical and health fields, through the purchase of a school bus.

“We felt here that a great use of this money could be used for a vehicle literally, to bring community and school back together again and so that is why we said, let’s get a bus, let’s find every opportunity we can to get kids our into our community, building those relationships with business and industry as much as we can,” said Bend Tech at Marshall High principal Sal Cassaro.

The school hopes to receive the bus by the start of next school year.