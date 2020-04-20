The Bend Foundation donates $100K to 10 local nonprofits

The Bend Foundation has donated $100,000 to 10 local safety net and social service nonprofits to help them help the community through the COVID-19 cris.

Trustees of the foundation held a special meeting last week and concluded to grant $10,000 to each group.

“We are fortunate to be able to help these vitally needed safety net and social service organizations and truly appreciate the financial assistance other organizations and individuals in our community are providing to ease the pain during this crisis and serve our community members in need,” said trustee Mike Hollern. “We must all act in concert to support our local organizations during this unprecedented time of uncertainty, and work together to emerge successfully once this crisis has passed.”

The trustees considered the immediate needs, sustainability, and extent of public outreach for each organization that received a grant.

These groups are now suffering from increased demand, revenue stream disruptions, elimination of government grants and reduction in general donor support due to the crisis.

The following organizations were selected to receive $10,000 each.

Bethlehem Inn – community-based facility providing shelter, help and hope to those experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend – childcare and enrichment program that supports and provides active learning, academic and career pathways and creative learning environments.

Family Kitchen – community free meal program serving food six days per week to anyone who needs a nutritious meal in a safe and caring environment.

Family Access Network – provides assistance to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life.

Giving Plate – dedicated to providing hunger relief to families and individuals through food boxes given with compassion and hospitality.

Hunger Prevention Coalition – ensures funding for nonprofit agencies proven to provide nutritious food for neighbors in need in Central Oregon.

KIDS Center – medical model child abuse intervention center providing child abuse evaluations, medical exams, therapeutic services, prevention programs and community education.

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery – works to prevent child abuse and neglect through community support and therapeutic services that help vulnerable children and families succeed.

Saving Grace – provides domestic violence and sexual assault services, including for those who may be experiencing increased isolation and danger due to the current outbreak.

Shepherd’s House Ministries – works to feed the hungry and to shelter the homeless, and address the life-controlling issues that perpetuate the long-term cycles of pain and homelessness.

“The Bend Foundation Trustees will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 over the next several months on these social safety net organizations as well as on negatively impacted arts and culture nonprofits, and may, under extraordinary circumstances, consider granting additional support from its limited resources to some of these vital service providers,” Hollern said.

Originally formed in 1947 as a resource for injured loggers and mill workers and for scholarship for industry workers, the Bend Foundation was established and funded by Brooks Scanlon, Brooks Resources and its shareholders.

The Bend Foundation is located at 409 NW Franklin Ave in Bend and more information can be found at www.bendfoundation.org.