▶️ The Fall season arrived at The Back Porch and Company in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Back Porch and Company held their annual Fall open house in Redmond Saturday afternoon.

Specialty items including antiques, furniture, home décor, candles, jewelry, clothing and flowers can be found from several vendors that make up the collaborative.

Customers came to enjoy the fall inspiration all around the store and even enjoy some treats.

The Back Porch and Company is open 7 days a week at 11am.

The next big event is their Christmas open house on November 10th at 4pm.

