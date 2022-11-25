▶️ AAA expects to rescue thousands of Oregon drivers this holiday weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

AAA says it expects to rescue 8,000 drivers and their families from trouble on Oregon roads this Thanksgiving weekend.

The issue isn’t just cars that spin out on slick, icy and snowy roads, requiring a tow out of ditches or snowbanks. The problem for some is that their cars may not be properly maintained.

“AAA expects to rescue about 411,000 Americans throughout the holiday weekend and that includes about 8,000 Oregonians. And the top issues are battery issues, flat tires and lock outs,” said Marie Dodds of AAA this week.

AAA says it’s important to make sure you have enough supplies for an extended stay in your car if you get stuck, just in case. Bend Police say to make sure you have a full tank of gas before you leave, bring extra water, food, blankets, warm clothes, an ice scraper and emergency equipment like flares and jumper cables. Be sure to have traction tires and bring chains that you know how to install.

A lot of those drivers will be heading home from Bend. AAA told us this week that Central Oregon is one of the top destinations in the Pacific Northwest region for Thanksgiving.

“Bend is a perennial favorite when we look at places to go here in Oregon. And what people tell us at AAA is that they love Bend because there is so much to do especially when you look at outdoor activities. It’s also a very family friendly destination,” said Dodds said.

About 777,000 Oregonians will be on the move this Thanksgiving weekend.