Some Central Oregon restaurants open on Thanksgiving

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you’re not up for cooking a Thanksgiving feast, some restaurants in Central Oregon will be serving up lunch and dinner. But it’s best to call ahead as some places are already booked up.

Pine Tavern and ROAM at the Oxford are full with reservations. You can try your luck at Pine Tavern’s bar, which offers the same Thanksgiving menu. ROAM is offering brunch from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can also walk in for dinner at McMenamins.

Some spots with open availability are the buffets at both Sunriver Resort and the River House in Bend, but both recommend making a reservation beforehand.

And if you consider popcorn, soda and Raisinets a Thanksgiving meal, Regal Cinemas in the Old Mill will be open for showings all day.

