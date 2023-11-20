What’s open, closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday?

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Monday, November 20th 2023

There will be options for buying some last-minute Thanksgiving dinner items, but not much else on Thursday. And some services will also be closed on Black Friday.

Here’s a brief list of which businesses will be open and closed on Thanksgiving, complied by Central Oregon Daily News, the Associated Press, The Oregonian and others. Be sure to check your local store hours as this information may vary.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

Open on Thanksgiving

Services closed on Thanksgiving

  • Most government offices (A number of Oregon state offices will also be closed Friday)
  • Banks
  • No U.S. Mail delivery
  • Cascades East Transit (No service Thursday and Friday)
  • Department of Motor Vehicles (Thursday and Friday)
  • Deschutes Public Library (Thursday and Friday)
