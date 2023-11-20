What’s open, closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday?

There will be options for buying some last-minute Thanksgiving dinner items, but not much else on Thursday. And some services will also be closed on Black Friday.
Here’s a brief list of which businesses will be open and closed on Thanksgiving, complied by Central Oregon Daily News, the Associated Press, The Oregonian and others. Be sure to check your local store hours as this information may vary.
Stores closed on Thanksgiving
- Walmart
- Target
- Costco
- Trader Joe’s
- Walgreens (Most stores); About 700 24-hour stores in the U.S. will be open.
Open on Thanksgiving
- Albertsons and Safeway (Most stores closing at 6pm)
- Fred Meyer (Closing at 4pm; Pharmacies closed)
- Whole Foods (7am – 3pm)
Services closed on Thanksgiving
- Most government offices (A number of Oregon state offices will also be closed Friday)
- Banks
- No U.S. Mail delivery
- Cascades East Transit (No service Thursday and Friday)
- Department of Motor Vehicles (Thursday and Friday)
- Deschutes Public Library (Thursday and Friday)