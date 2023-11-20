What’s open, closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday?

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There will be options for buying some last-minute Thanksgiving dinner items, but not much else on Thursday. And some services will also be closed on Black Friday.

Here’s a brief list of which businesses will be open and closed on Thanksgiving, complied by Central Oregon Daily News, the Associated Press, The Oregonian and others. Be sure to check your local store hours as this information may vary.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

Walmart

Target

Costco

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens (Most stores); About 700 24-hour stores in the U.S. will be open.

Open on Thanksgiving

Services closed on Thanksgiving