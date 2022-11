by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Thanksgiving may be Thursday, but a Central Oregon nonprofit held their holiday feast early for those in need.

Shepherd’s House Ministries took in donations from the community to help with the meal.

Videographer Caleb Riedel paid a visit to the Lighthouse Navigation Center in Bend Wednesday for the special dinner service.

