▶️ Cost of Thanksgiving meal down from record prices in 2022

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

We’ve all been there. Last-minute holiday meal shopping.

“I have just about everything,” said Susan Rice of Bend. “We’re having a stuffed pork roast, green beans, of course, and maybe a little cranberry sauce and a pumpkin pie. Homemade. We were last-minute shopping for apples and butter lettuce.”

According to The American Farm Bureau Federation’s 38th annual survey, the average cost of this year’s classic holiday feast for 10 is $61.17, or less than $6.20 per person. It’s a 4.5% decrease from last year’s record-high average of $64.05

“I actually agree that it has gone down, and I was surprised and really thrilled because it made the whole meal just that much easier to put up with,” said Holly White of Bend.

“I mean, we had all the trimmings this year and we didn’t know if that would be a good idea,” she said. “It’s great. It’s so nice to have a lower price for once. It’s a surprise.”

The centerpiece on most Thanksgiving tables — the turkey — helped bring down the overall cost of dinner.

The average price for a 16-pound turkey is $27.35. That is $1.71 per pound, down 5.6% from last year.

Some stores have been selling turkeys for less than $1 per pound.

“It’s been really nice, actually very casual,” said Samantha Corban-Miller of Los Angeles. “A lot more casual than Los Angeles. So far, so good.”

“Actually, it’s been really fun,” White said. “People are in really good moods. I haven’t had any cross people or too long of lines or anything like that.”

Overall, a Thanksgiving meal is still 25% higher than it was in 2019, highlighting the impact of high supply costs and inflation on food prices since before the pandemic.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

Walmart

Target

Costco

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens (Most stores); About 700 24-hour stores in the U.S. will be open.

Open on Thanksgiving