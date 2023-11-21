by Peyton Thomas

Thanksgiving is the season for friends and family, but also the season for clogged pipes.

While you might associate this Friday with your holiday shopping, for plumbers it’s one of the busiest days of the year, known as “Brown Friday.”

“I would say that it’s a newer term,” Sunset Plumbing Service Manager Cameron Childress said. “Usually this time of year, we see an influx of calls, things aren’t usually put to that type of stress.”

Journeyman plumber Nick Sherrillo has celebrated by working the holiday several times.

“It seems like every Black Friday is memorable,” he said. “There’s something that always comes up that lets you remember the last one.”

He says the most common issue around holidays is related to clogs.

“Everybody’s putting those plates of Thanksgiving dinner in the sink,” he said.

If you’re looking for a clog-free holiday experience, Childress says to avoid putting grease down the sink and consider getting a check-up on your system.

“Issues with the holidays is people aren’t proactive,” he said. “It’s a maintenance thing, and a lot of time the last thing on people’s mind is their plumbing system.”

Sherrillo says he gets Thanksgiving off this year, but is ready for a high number of calls when Friday rolls around.

“You can imagine how many times you flush the toilet compared to what you normally do or running the kitchen sink, anything like that,” he said. “We’re working hard.”