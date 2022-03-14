Texas man dies dies after snowmobile crash near Wanoga Sno-Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Texas man died from his injuries after a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon near the Wanoga Sno-Park west of Bend, according to Deschutes County Search and Rescue.

Dispatch received a call just after 5 p.m. from someone reporting a snowmobiler had crashed into a tree about one mile into the woods southwest of the sno-park parking lot.

The caller said the rider, who was wearing a helmet and protective gear, suffered serious injuries and was unresponsive and not breathing, according to Asst. SAR Coordinator Dep. Donny Patterson.

Life-saving efforts were conducted on the scene by an off-duty ICU nurse who was riding with the injured party.

Several deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to this call as well as Bend Fire and Rescue paramedics.

A deputy assigned to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Special Services Division sent out a page for the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue snowmobile team and medical team to respond.

A Law Enforcement Officer with the USFS was in the area and went to the scene while AirLink was contacted and a safe landing zone was quickly established.

Members within the injured rider’s party decided to load the injured rider onto another snowmobile and take him out to the parking lot to meet paramedics, Patterson said.

Once the rider arrived at the parking lot, Bend Fire and Rescue Paramedics continued life-saving efforts.

Patterson said the injured rider, a 47-year-old from Haslet, Texas, succumbed to his injuries and died.

The crash remains under investigation.