▶️ VIDEO: Texas police rescue 6-month-old baby kidnapped in car theft

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Thursday, May 18th 2023

The Fort Worth Police (Texas) Department said its officers tracked down a 6-month-old baby after it had been kidnapped during a car theft on Monday.

Police said officers responded at around 7 pm when a woman reported that a man jumped into her car and drove off with her baby inside the vehicle.

Multiple officers joined the search and just over an hour later, officers located the stolen car and took the suspect into custody. Using information they gathered from the suspect, officers searched the nearby area and found the infant in a ravine.

The child appeared uninjured and was reunited with their parent, police said. The suspect was charged with kidnapping, abandoning/endangering a child, and auto theft, police said.

