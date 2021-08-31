Test story for youtube video

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 43 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,198, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 2,414 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 276,286.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (47), Clackamas (149), Clatsop (8), Columbia (22), Coos (87), Crook (45), Curry (14), Deschutes (137), Douglas (178), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Harney (21), Hood River (3), Jackson (118), Jefferson (27), Josephine (112), Klamath (87), Lake (18), Lane (170), Lincoln (8), Linn (169), Malheur (73), Marion (188), Morrow (6), Multnomah (210), Polk (94), Tillamook (22), Umatilla (86), Union (12), Wallowa (7), Wasco (30), Washington (148) and Yamhill (98).

Details on the new deaths will be released later Tuesday.