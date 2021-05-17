Tesla on autopilot crashes into patrol car; no one hurt

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a Tesla in autopilot mode crashed into a Snohomish County deputy’s patrol car north of Seattle, causing significant damage but no injuries.

KOMO-TV reports a deputy responded Saturday to a report of a motorist in Lake Stevens that had hit a power pole.

Sheriff’s officials say the deputy parked on the shoulder of the road with the emergency lights flashing, and exited the vehicle to speak with the fire units on scene.

Officials say about 30 seconds later, a Tesla in autopilot mode struck the deputy’s vehicle, heavily damaging the front driver’s side. Police say no one was hurt.