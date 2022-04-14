Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter outright, saying the social media platform “needs to be transformed” from his perspective as a self-identified “free speech absolutist.”

Musk is currently Twitter’s biggest individual shareholder.

The company says in a regulatory filing that he has proposed buying the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own at $54.20 per share.

It’s an offer worth more than $43 billion.

Twitter said it will decide whether accepting Musk’s offer is in the best interests of shareholders.